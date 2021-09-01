Are Randy Orton and John Cena friends in real life?

Randy Orton and John Cena are two of the greatest personalities to ever step into a WWE ring. Cena is a sixteen-time world champion while Orton has held a total of fourteen world titles in WWE.

So are these two wrestling legends real-life friends? The answer is yes. Their friendship is not hidden from their fanbase. John Cena and Randy Orton have been together since their time at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

They have worked in various rivalries together, so they share true companionship. This is one of the major reasons behind their friendship in real life.

Randy Orton even went out of his character to compliment John Cena when he appeared on WWE's show - 'After the Bell' with Cory Graves.

"And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd," Orton said.

The duo has competed as a tag team in various matches, and both frequently mention each other on Twitter. Randy Orton once posted a picture of himself kissing John Cena's poster, also mentioning The Rock as John Cena and The Rock currently work in the same business, i.e. Hollywood.

Miss you @JohnCena. 😘 ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/Ly222EhUz4 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 5, 2019

Cena later replied via Instagram by posting an edited version of the photo in Randy Orton's post.

When was the last time Randy Orton and John Cena shared a WWE ring?

The 'Peacemaker' arrives to resolve RK-Bro's conflict

The August 9th, 2021 episode of WWE Raw ended with Randy Orton hitting Riddle with an RKO. Fans were unsure if RK-Bro would ever reunite to challenge for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Orton and Riddle stood in the ring after Raw went off-air. That's when John Cena made his entrance, receiving a huge pop from the audience. Everyone was glad to see two arch-rivals in the same ring after years.

John Cena went on to resolve RK-Bro's conflict. This was also a promotion of John Cena's character called 'Peacemaker' from the latest Suicide Squad movie. The three hugged it out in the ring, creating a special moment for everyone to remember for years.

After #RAW went off the air, @JohnCena came out for a nice big hug with @RandyOrton and @SuperKingofBros! So happy to see Cena and Orton reunited again! Photo credits to the owners. pic.twitter.com/1pvX0wnLWl — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) August 10, 2021

Some fans felt sad that this wonderful moment did not air on TV, but the fans present at the arena were blessed, to say the least.

When will John Cena and Randy Orton share the ring again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

