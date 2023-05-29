Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio a couple? Fans can't stop gushing over the pairing

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship in WWE is one that went through a lot. Both of them began as bitter rivals and are now one of the most memorable couples in the sport. Although their romance is only for show, it's something fans continuously talk about.

For those wondering, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are only an on-screen couple. This means both of them are not actually dating in real life. The former is dating AEW star, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE). On the other hand, Dom is currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette Virissimo. Even with this information, fans could not help but express fondness for the pair. On Rhea's recent posts, fans commented things showing their support for the on-screen couple:

The on-screen couple was last seen in Saudi Arabia as part of the Night of Champions premium live event. The Eradicator successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in under two minutes, all because of the distraction Dominik provided outside the ring.

It should be noted that while Rhea is the women's champion of the Blue brand, her and the rest of The Judgment Day remained in Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE Superstar supports the relationship of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

The on-screen relationship between The Judgment Day couple all began at last year's Clash at the Castle event, wherein Dominik betrayed Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio. While many were not the biggest fan of this at first, it definitely grew on a lot of people. As it turns out, one of those who warmed up to The Judgment Day couple is former superstar Lana.

The couple got fans excited once again this weekend after Rhea Ripley noticed an edited photo of a wedding ceremony between her and "Dom Dom." The WWE star commented about how Damian Priest should have officiated and Finn Balor as the ring bearer. Later on, CJ Perry replied that the on-screen couple should have a wedding in the company.

Although Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship status indicate they won't be together in real-life, fans are still enjoying the product they are both putting out. After defeating The Queen of Harts in a quick and impressive manner, it remains to be seen who will step up against the SmackDown Women's Champion next.

