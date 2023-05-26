"Omg please have a WWE wedding" – Lana reacts to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley marriage picture

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, better known as Lana, took to social media to suggest a storyline idea for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day members have been two of the most prominent stars on WWE television over the last year. Earlier this week, a mocked-up picture showing the villainous duo getting married was shared on Twitter. Ripley responded to the tweet by saying Damian Priest should have been included as the priest instead of Finn Balor.

Lana, who is no stranger to fictional weddings, added that she would like to see Mysterio and Ripley get married in WWE:

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry @RheaRipley_WWE Omg please have a wwe wedding ! They are my favorite 🤣 @RheaRipley_WWE Omg please have a wwe wedding ! They are my favorite 🤣

During her eight-year spell with the company, Lana participated in two WWE wedding ceremonies.

On the August 8, 2016, episode of RAW, The Ravishing Russian was set to re-enact her wedding celebration with Rusev before Roman Reigns crashed the party. The segment ended with Rusev accidentally pushing his wife's face into a cake.

Three years later, Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley main-evented the December 30, 2019, episode of RAW. The joyous occasion spiraled out of control when Liv Morgan revealed she used to be in a relationship with Lana.

WWE fans react to the Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley wedding idea

The exact status of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's storyline relationship remains unclear. The two often tease fans about their on-screen dynamic, with Ripley referring to her Judgment Day stablemate as "Dom Dom." Mysterio also likes to use the pet name "Mami" when speaking about the SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE fans on Twitter reacted to Lana's suggestion with references to Liv Morgan crashing her wedding to Bobby Lashley:

Drew @Roder908654 @TheCJPerry @RheaRipley_WWE Those, never end well u kinda know that all too well. @TheCJPerry @RheaRipley_WWE Those, never end well u kinda know that all too well.

Ripley is dating AEW's Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) in real life, while Mysterio is engaged to his long-time partner Marie Juliette.

In February, Rey Mysterio's son spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Ripley's reaction to his engagement:

"How does Rhea feel about it? I think hopefully she's okay with it," Mysterio said, speaking in-character. "Like I said, Mami is gonna do what Mami wants. If there's a problem, I'm definitely gonna hear about it. But I think overall she's cool with it."

Moving forward, Ripley is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday. Dominik Mysterio is not scheduled to compete in a match at the Saudi Arabia event.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley get married as part of a WWE storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

