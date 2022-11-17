Are Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley still friends?

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley are two of the best and most popular stars in the wrestling industry today. They are the leading champions in WWE and AEW, respectively, and have been doing a sterling job as the faces of their promotions.

Every wrestling fan knows about Reigns and Moxley's time together in WWE. Together with Seth Rollins, the two men ran roughshod over everyone as part of The Shield. Indeed, they dominated WWE during their time there, and it was the end of an era when the former Dean Ambrose left the company to join AEW in 2019.

Naturally, The Big Dog and The Lunatic Fringe were thick as thieves during their time as colleagues and teammates. Now that they are no longer in the same company, their relationship dynamic seems to have changed a little bit.

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about his friendship with Jon Moxley. He stated that they were still very much in touch, but not as much in their WWE days.

“Mox was actually, I mean, he’ll probably actually tell you too, me and him were like, super tight. Within the Shield and maybe even a little bit closer. They may have been like, super bonded through wrestling and what they have done in FCW, and prior to WWE. But when it comes to just like, whether we were wrestlers or not, me and Mox, we’re friends you know what I mean? Like we’re the kind that can just hang out and have a beer. Well, I guess not anymore.” [H/T Stillrealtous]

Roman Reigns' thoughts on Jon Moxley leaving WWE

Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 to join AEW. This broke the hearts of fans who hadn't had enough of The Shield in WWE. Roman Reigns was among those who weren't the happiest with his departure, stating as much when he moved away.

"Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really sc**ewed that up, didn't he? He messed around and just left us. I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. That's not just a situation because Mox went to AEW. It's just, we were so good. Honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last... three years ago or whatever it was."

Like Roman Reigns, we feel The Shield has plenty of stories left to tell. We hope that one day, the Hounds of Justice will reunite for a final run.

