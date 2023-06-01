Are Roman Reigns' twins old enough to take revenge on The Usos? Exploring possibilities

Roman Reigns was betrayed by one-half of The Usos at Night of Champions 2023. Jimmy Uso snapped and Superkicked The Tribal Chief twice before walking away with his brother, Jey Uso.

The crowd at Jeddah Super Dome couldn't stop their pops, cheers, and screams when Jimmy turned on Roman Reigns. The hype was even more because The Usos initially arrived to help The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Therefore, no one was expecting them to turn on Reigns.

Furthermore, the family holds the highest position within the Samoan Culture, and while everyone predicted it, no one believed The Usos would actually turn on family.

During such a time, The Tribal Chief can possibly rely on his remaining family to stand by him. However, that won't be his own children! Not because they don't want to, but because all his kids are young, and four of them are below the age of ten. The father of five has two sets of twins, born in 2016 and 2020.

His oldest daughter, Joelle Anoa'i, was born in 2008.

While it's known that Reigns' first set of twins is boys, he's been extremely private about his second set. The Tribal Chief has only been pictured with his oldest child. He wants to keep his younger children away from the spotlight for the time being.

However, The Tribal Chief still has The Usos' younger brother, Solo Sikoa. He has been showcased as the superstar who could finally take down The Tribal Chief, but for now, he remains The Enforcer for The Head of the Table. Unfortunately, as fans know, the stable has crumbled, and a rivalry between The Usos and what's left of The Bloodline is definitely in the works!

How are Roman Reigns' children related to The Usos?

Roman Reigns and The Usos are portrayed as cousins in WWE. However, they're not actually first cousins.

It so happens that The Usos' father, Rikishi, is The Tribal Chief's first cousin. Rikishi's father, Afoa Anoa'i, and Reigns' father, Sika Anoa'i, are siblings.

Since Rikishi and Reigns are first cousins, The Usos are Reigns' first cousins but with a difference of one generation. In other words, The Usos are Roman Reigns' first cousins once-removed.

Now, The Tribal Chief's children and The Usos are first cousins since they're of the same generation. So, Rikishi is Reigns' children's first cousin once removed.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes