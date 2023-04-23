Roman Reigns is NOT actually The Usos' cousin: How are the WWE stars related?

Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated the landscape of WWE for years as members of The Bloodline. The three stars have portrayed true brotherhood, resulting in their massive success.

The twins held the tag team championships for over 600 days before losing them at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief remains the reigning Universal Champion for over 900 days and undisputed champion for over a year. While they have been portrayed as cousins on television, they aren't exactly brothers in real life.

The three are members of the Anoa'i family, a renowned bloodline in the professional wrestling industry.

Legends like The Rock, Yokozuna, The Wild Samoans, and Umaga are some notable wrestlers from the family.

While fans may know that Rikishi is Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, some might not know that he is a cousin to Roman Reigns. In conclusion, Reigns is The Usos' Uncle and not cousin. For those interested in learning more, here is a detailed Anoa'i family tree:

The Anoa'i Family Tree

However, there isn't a large age gap between the three, so they have always been featured as cousins. Fans might also know that Solo Sikoa is a sibling to Jey and Jimmy Uso.

How is The Rock related to WWE stars Roman Reigns and The Usos?

Like The Usos and Solo Sikoa, The Rock is not actually the WWE Universal Champion's cousin. In fact, the two do not share the same blood.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns 🩸 The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns 🩸 https://t.co/RMynTTYZvy

The Rock's grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, and Roman Reigns' grandfather, "Reverend" Amituana'i Anoa'i, considered each other "blood brothers," which led them to bring their families together as one, without having a blood connection.

As shown in the family tree above, the two megastars are not directly related by blood but are a part of the same household and also belong to the same generation of the family.

Finally, it is fair to say that true brotherhood doesn't need to have a blood relation but an inseparable bond. The Anoa'i family members have been and will continue to be one of the most important families in the professional wrestling industry.

