Are WWE couple The Miz and Maryse selling their home? 

On WWE television, real-life husband and wife The Miz and Maryse are currently feuding with Hall Of Famer couple Edge and Beth Phoenix. They are set to collide on January 29 at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Outside of the ring, The Miz and Maryse star in their own reality television series, Miz & Mrs which airs on E!

More recently, the two-time WWE Champion took some time away from the company to compete in Dancing with the Stars. The A-Lister and his partner, Witney Carson, were eliminated seventh from the dancing competition.

USA Network @USA_Network Us when we hear Miz & Mrs will be back for a season 3 in 2022. Us when we hear Miz & Mrs will be back for a season 3 in 2022. https://t.co/FulklXXl5O

The couple, who have two children, Monroe and Madison, moved into a luxury manor in Westlake Village in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2019. The home boasts a back patio complete with a swimming pool, six bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms.

The house, built in 2001, but redesigned by The Miz and Maryse to a “completely re-imagined contemporary English Manor,” is also about 45 miles west of downtown Los Angeles and an hour’s drive east of Santa Barbara.

Fans of the Miz & Mrs series will have seen the property on multiple episodes of the show.

So are WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse selling their home?

Yes, according to the LA Times, the property is currently for sale for a whopping $12.5 million. Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing and will be involved in the sale, should a bidder suffice.

Where have WWE couple The Miz and Maryse lived previously?

Maryse and The Miz have lived in multiple locations, and appear to be moving every few years.

The couple lived in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, but moved on from the area due to becoming uncomfortable with people knowing their location and snapping photographs. It was also revealed the Miz and Maryse were the victims of break-in attempts during their time there.

They eventually moved to Austin, Texas, with their home featured on the first-ever season of Miz & Mrs.

Also Read Article Continues below

They lived in Austin for 15 months before buying their current property in Westlake Village, which is now on the market.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching the new season of Miz & Mrs when it airs in 2022? Yes No 9 votes so far