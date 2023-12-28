Are WWE legends upset with The Undertaker for a decade-old decision? The Deadman opens up

The Undertaker is incredibly well-known for what he contributed to the pro-wrestling industry. He was extremely committed to his gimmick, and would even be in character when he was spotted in public. He gave the WWE Universe some of the most memorable matches we've ever seen.

Among the numerous things that The Deadman built his legacy upon, he became famous for his undefeated WrestleMania streak. He won 21 consecutive WrestleMania matches, all starting at WrestleMania VII in 1991. His streak was finally broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

It so happens that not only were fans disappointed with the streak being broken, but so were other superstars. The Undertaker revealed what went down once he had lost the match.

“Among fans, even amongst the talent because most of the guys, they were pissed. They were like ‘man, the streak shouldn’t have been broken’. That’s the business. I don’t have any decision in that but a lot of the boys that were part of making that streak something, making it mean what it meant…they were like ‘damn man, why are you taking away such a vital part of WrestleMania?’. It was like ‘this is as important as a title match.’”

The Deadman’s last match was against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker revealed the one performer he wishes he got to face

The Deadman has faced quite a few legends throughout his WWE career. However, he has now revealed the one legend he wishes he had stepped inside the ring with.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre. That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything."

The Undertaker officially retired in November 2020.

