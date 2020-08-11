Armando Estrada recalls having backstage heat after WWE Unforgiven in 2006

Armando Estrada was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio with hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer and David LeGreca. Armando Estrada is best remembered in WWE for his run as Umaga's manager in 2006-07.

During his appearance, Estrada discussed how he got backstage heat after his promo at WWE Unforgiven 2006.

Estrada's client Umaga faced Kane at the WWE Unforgiven 2006 PPV. The match between Kane and Umaga ended in a double count-out, but it was Estrada who got heat for what had happened before the match even began.

Estrada cut a promo before the match, but according to him, his promo was a little different from the final version he had been given and people backstage were not happy:

As you know, there's writers and things change very frequently, so the verbiage had changed several times prior to me going out. And by the time they gave me the 5th version, it was like I had less than 10 minutes to get all this verbiage down. And, needless to say, I had some memorized from here, here, some s*** I thought was terrible. And I'm like, 'I'm not saying that.' So I went out and called what I felt was the best version of all those promos they gave me, but I think I went a little bit longer.

As a result and afterward, 'Freebird' Michael Hayes pulled me aside and said, 'You know, I know you had the audience with you, but the same things that got you to the dance will get you sent back to developmental.' H/T: WrestlingINC

Armando Estrada discusses his WWE debut

Armando Estrada went on to talk about his WWE debut. Estrada's debut took place on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Estrada came out and interrupted Ric Flair and went on to have a verbal duel with the Nature Boy. Estrada's new client Umaga then came out and destroyed the 16-time world champion.

While speaking about his WWE debut, Estrada revealed how special it was to have it in his hometown:

The Horzion, or the Allstate Arena as we know it today, that's where I grew up going to the show, going to shows when I was a kid and whatnot. So I sat in that arena countless times on the other side of the barricade, and to debut not only at my hometown but on live RAW the day after WrestleMania, the most anticipated show of the year, completely cold, no vignettes, no nothing, no build-up. And then, on top of that, to come out and interrupt the greatest of all time, the Nature Boy Ric Flair, and to have roughly, I don't know, eight-minute speaking segment with him was mind-blowing to put it lightly.

