Arn Anderson reveals further details about Matt Hardy's serious injury in AEW

At AEW: All Out, there was one spot that did not go well for anyone concerned during the 'Broken Rules' match that took place between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. It resulted in Matt Hardy suffering yet another injury, the latest of numerous setbacks he has suffered since his debut in AEW, and saw the fans extremely worried about the health of the legendary former WWE Superstar.

Fans worried about Matt Hardy and whether he had suffered a concussion, something that is still not too clear, given that Tony Khan, the AEW president, and Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, have said very different things.

They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho. pic.twitter.com/pvitxewWI5 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020

Now, WWE and wrestling legend Arn Anderson talked about Matt Hardy's injury and revealed how he reacted to it when he found out on his ARN podcast (h/t 411 Mania).

Arn Anderson on the seriousness of Matt Hardy's injury at AEW All Out

Arn Anderson did not have to be present at the AEW: All Out where Matt Hardy suffered his injury. He was not present at the pay-per-view and did not get a chance to see the show live, like he usually does.

As a result, Anderson only found out about what had happened to Hardy after he woke up and then realized the seriousness of the potential injury.

“I didn’t get to see the show [live]. I woke up the next morning and I was pulling up everything I could online and getting the reports and all that. I did see that was something that went awry. I’ll say this and I’m not gonna assess blame anywhere because we all go into this business with open eyes and things happen and accidents happen and there’s a number of things that can go south in this business. It’s a tough, dangerous way to make a living.”

Readers can also see Sportskeeda's interview with Matt Hardy, where the legendary former WWE Superstar and one half of the Hardy Boyz talked about his time in AEW, Being The Elite, and more about his new run with All Elite Wrestling.

Currently, Matt Hardy seems to be back in the fold of things as he was seemingly attacked backstage by Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.