Arn Anderson reveals how Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon almost fought each other

Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon have a very peculiar relationship in the wrestling business. The two men have been the biggest rivals when they worked against each other during the Monday Night Wars for WWE RAW and WCW Nitro, but in the end, Vince McMahon was able to overcome the competition that WCW brought forth with the introduction of the Attitude Era.

Vince McMahon ended up buying WCW and would sign Eric Bischoff on as the General Manager of WWE RAW the following year in one of the most controversial decisions seen in the history of WWE.

However, during one point of their rivalry on WWE and WCW, Eric Bischoff, who was not afraid to rile up people and create controversy, challenged Vince McMahon to a match then and there. However, Vince McMahon naturally did not accept the challenge.

During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about what would have happened if the two of them really had a shoot fight in the ring.

Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon fighting with Eric Bischoff

Arn Anderson talked about who would really win if Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff had actually fought each other. He talked about how Eric might have known kung fu, but Vince McMahon was well-muscled and fit at the time.

"The audience (laughs). Something tells me that would have gone south pretty quickly. I can't even imagine that, but hey who knows, Eric Bischoff's got that martial arts background right? He might have broke down some kung fu fighting. The fact that Vince was all jacked up, may and may not have come into play. It might have been one for the ages."

"Let's put it to you this way. It would have been really good or really bad. As a spectator it would have been one or the other, I'm sure."

