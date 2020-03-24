Arn Anderson says 2015 WWE Hall of Famer's induction was 'worst I have ever seen'

Arn Anderson gave his brutally honest thoughts on his podcast.

The former WCW star used to be tag team partners with Larry Zbyszko.

Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson said on the latest episode of his ARN podcast that Larry Zbyszko’s WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in 2015 was “the worst I have ever seen”.

The Hall of Fame class on the weekend of WrestleMania 31 was among the most star-studded in WWE history, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, Rikishi, Alundra Blayze, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Bushwhackers and Connor "The Crusher" Michalek joining Zbyszko in receiving their inductions.

However, Anderson recalled that he was not impressed with his former tag team partner’s speech – so much so that he gave him his brutally honest thoughts when they saw each other the next day.

“The next day, he comes up to me and he goes, ‘Oh, Arn, I know you’ll tell me the truth. How was it last night?’ I said, ‘Larry, it s***ed. I have never been so disappointed in my life. Not only did it s**k for me but it s***ed for my kid, like that would matter.’”

Anderson explained that he had encouraged his son to watch the Hall of Fame with him due to Zbyszko getting inducted.

Larry Zbyszko’s WWE Hall of Fame induction

PWInsider reported after WrestleMania 31 that Larry Zbyszko left his Hall of Fame notes in a taxi the previous day, which perhaps explains why Arn Anderson did not rate the quality of his speech.

Zbyszko later revealed on the RCWR Show that Arnold Schwarzenegger told him that his speech was “the greatest I’ve ever heard”, while he said Vince McMahon “thought it was great”.