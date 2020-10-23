One of the most exciting signings by WWE in recent history was Cain Velasquez, who came to the WWE after excelling in the UFC. But Velasquez's WWE career was very short.

He signed with the company in 2019, debuting on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX, and quickly entered into a feud with then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He had a match with Lesnar which ended in no time at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Velasquez was unfortunately released by WWE earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting WWE's finances. Arn Anderson, who is currently with AEW, has predicted that WWE will re-sign him in the near future.

Arn Anderson on why WWE will re-sign Cain Velasquez

While speaking on the ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Velasquez and said that just looking at him on television scared him. Anderson then revealed why he believes that WWE will re-sign him in the future:

"When things heat back up, I wouldn't be surprised to see him get re-signed with WWE, because I don't think they've got the full benefit out of him and I don't think he's had a chance with enough training and some on the job training with some skilled talent that we've seen the last or the best of him." (H/T WrestlingInc)

In the same podcast, Arn Anderson also spoke about Velasquez's only match in WWE, which came against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel last year. He reasoned why the match ended in under three minutes at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, which was Velasquez's debut match in WWE.

Velasquez has been a lifelong fan of pro wrestling and even had a few matches before joining WWE. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion had wrestled in Mexico alongside AEW's Cody in 2019, before signing up with WWE.

Cain Velasquez was one of many Superstars to be released by WWE earlier this year. The former UFC star wrestled just one match in his short WWE career. Former SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff recently said that Cain Velasquez wasn not "cut out" mentally or emotionally for pro wrestling.