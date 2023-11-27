As CM Punk returns to WWE, Triple H faces a big WrestleMania decision

CM Punk is a WWE Superstar once again. In one of the most shocking wrestling moments in recent memory, Punk returned at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. The Best in the World's jaw-dropping decision to re-sign with WWE prompted many questions, particularly regarding WrestleMania.

It is well known that Punk made it his mission to compete in the main event at WWE's biggest show of the year. During his infamous 2014 appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Champion repeatedly claimed he deserved to headline the annual extravaganza.

Punk had no problem raising concerns about John Cena vs. The Rock going on last at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. He even predicted that Batista vs. Randy Orton would have been "a big stinker" of a match if it headlined WrestleMania 30.

The Straight Edge Superstar admitted he had a "hang up" about featuring in the WrestleMania show-closing match, viewing it as the pinnacle of someone's career. He also confessed to unsuccessfully politicking backstage in an attempt to get added to the WrestleMania 29 or WrestleMania 30 main events.

Almost a decade on, it is unclear if Punk still harbors hope of headlining The Show of Shows for the first time. If he does, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H faces a big decision ahead of the two-night event on April 6-7, 2024.

Could Triple H book CM Punk in a WrestleMania 40 main event?

During CM Punk's first WWE run, WrestleMania was a one-night show. That meant it was difficult for superstars to headline the event, which only became a two-night spectacle in 2020.

Realistically, Roman Reigns is almost certain to main-event the second night of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The Tribal Chief has headlined the last three WrestleManias, defeating Daniel Bryan and Edge in 2021, Brock Lesnar in 2022, and Cody Rhodes in 2023. He also main-evented in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Reigns is expected to face Rhodes or The Rock on the second night of WrestleMania 40. Assuming that happens, it would not be a surprise to see CM Punk compete in the show-closing match on WrestleMania 40's first night.

Seth Rollins' furious reaction to Punk's Survivor Series: WarGames appearance means there is already a WrestleMania-worthy storyline in place for the returning star. It's just a matter of whether Triple H books the much-anticipated bout soon or delays it until April 2024.

Do you think CM Punk should headline either night of WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

