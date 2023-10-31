As Ronda Rousey leaves, Triple H can book the biggest WWE women's match in years in 2024

Ronda Rousey, one of the most recognizable names in combat sports, is done with WWE. Last week, the UFC Hall of Famer surprised the wrestling world by competing in an impromptu match at an independent wrestling event. WWE later added The Baddest Woman on the Planet to the Alumni section of the company's website, seemingly confirming her departure.

Since 2018, Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has stood out as the biggest dream match in WWE's women's division. The former on-screen rivals shared the ring with Charlotte Flair in the first women's WrestleMania main event in 2019. However, despite having a ready-made storyline in place to revisit, they never faced off in one-on-one competition.

With Rousey out of the picture, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has the opportunity to book Lynch against another dream opponent in Rhea Ripley. The villainous Women's World Champion's star power has never been greater than it is right now, making her the perfect nemesis for the ever-popular Lynch.

Two months out from 2024, it is difficult to think of a bigger women's match right now than Lynch vs. Ripley. Many fans expected the superstars to feud after a memorable 2022 staredown, but Triple H appears to be saving the rivalry for a later date.

Their only previous televised singles encounter against each other ended in a no-contest on the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT. On that occasion, Shayna Baszler interfered with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to bring an early end to the bout.

When could Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley take place in WWE?

WrestleMania would be the perfect stage for a match of this caliber. Assuming Roman Reigns headlines night two, Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley has the potential to main-event the first night of WrestleMania 40 on April 6, 2024.

Before then, Triple H could decide to book Ripley as a premium live event headliner when Elimination Chamber emanates from Perth, Australia. The show is set to take place on February 24, 2024, and the Judgment Day member will no doubt play a starring role in her homeland.

Regardless of the time and place, Lynch vs. Ripley has all the makings of a classic rivalry.

When would you like Triple H to book Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

