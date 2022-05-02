WWE Hall of Famer on The IInspiration deciding to walk away from pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee's decision to take a break from professional wrestling. The duo were known as The IInspiration in IMPACT Wrestling.

The IInspiration has been a prominent name in tag team wrestling for seven years. During their time in WWE, they managed to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. After being released in 2021, both performers signed for IMPACT, where they won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

The former IIconics recently announced that they would indefinitely step away from the business. Speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T praised both McKay and Lee for their successful stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

"You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what, seven, eight years? They had been in the company for quite some time. And to be a part of the machine for seven to eight years, that right there is a run in itself. A lot of females don’t even have seven, eight-year run careers. For those two to just be in WWE for seven, eight years, that was a hell of a run for them. Then to work at that level is something as well." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Having triumphed as performers in IMPACT and World Wrestling Entertainment, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee will undoubtedly continue to find success outside the world of professional wrestling.

Jessie McKay on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

McKay and Lee were side-by-side for most of their tenure in Vince McMahon's promotion. They started teaming up in NXT and later debuted on the main roster in 2018.

Their greatest triumph as a duo came in 2019 during WrestleMania 35 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In a fatal four-way bout, the two Australian-born superstars won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jessie McKay highlighted how special it felt to win the tag team title at 'Mania with Cassie Lee.

"It always gives us goosebumps when we talk about it. It was so special. I mean, to have a goal to get to WWE together, and then to reach that, then have a goal to help climb the women’s tag division and to do that. But then to also win the championships at WrestleMania, like not many people can say they won a championship at WrestleMania. So we were just so grateful, and it was like the highlight of our career." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite their short run in the professional wrestling business, the Australian duo has an impressive list of accolades to their name.

What do you think of The IInspiration's decision to step away from wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh