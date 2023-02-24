Asuka continues to throw shade at returning WWE Superstar

Asuka continues to elevate her social media game against a recently returned star on the RAW roster who won't leave her alone.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday night and is now full steam ahead on the road to WrestleMania 39. However, some women on RAW seemingly want to create some speed bumps for her along the way.

Chelsea Green took to social media to mock the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship by telling her if she's what a modern girl looks like, she doesn't want to be one.

"@WWEAsuka If a modern girl is sick and twisted and looks like this... I don't wanna be a modern girl," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

The Empress of Tomorrow responded to this tweet by throwing some shade back at Chelsea Green to assure her that she is, in fact, a classic girl.

"I want to assure you that you are a classic girl *woozy face emoji* *thumbs up emoji*," Asuka said in a tweet.

Will Asuka end Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign at WrestleMania 39?

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and has carried the championship for an entire year heading into 'Mania 39.

But has The EST of WWE met her match when she steps into the ring with the very dangerous Asuka at the SoFi Stadium in April?

The WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion returned at the Royal Rumble with her former Kana look from Japan and has been on an incredible run ever since that could be best compared to her initial run in NXT under Triple H.

Will The Game ensure The Empress of Tomorrow ends her WrestleMania losing streak this year? Only time will tell.

What do you make of this latest back-and-forth between these two RAW Superstars? Do you think The Empress of Tomorrow will defeat The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

