Asuka may not return to WWE alone

WWE WrestleMania is right around the corner and some massive matches and storylines have packed the match card for The Grandest Stage of Them All. While The Showcase of The Immortals is set to feature some of the most intriguing names in the industry, numerous surprises are also expected to take up some of the spotlight over the two nights.

One of the biggest returns that could take place at 'Mania is that of The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. The former women's champion has been one of the biggest pillars in the women's wrestling industry and can raise the excitement levels of the WWE Universe at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former WWE Women's Champion last appeared in WWE at Backlash 2024 when she alongside Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Titles against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Asuka injured her knee during the match and went through knee surgery, which has kept her out of TV for almost a year now.

When will Asuka make her return?

There have been some speculations over Asuka's potential in-ring return on The Road to WrestleMania. Rumors of Asuka's WWE return on or before The Show of Shows surfaced online a few weeks ago. Fightful Select reported that there have been discussions of a potential women's tag team match for The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania.

While the rumors managed to make heads turn, Asuka's return is still awaited by millions around the world days before The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Women's Tag Team Championship match is all set and the star is not yet advertised for this year's 'Mania.

Asuka could return with her tag team partner at WrestleMania 41

Asuka might not return to WWE alone. Rather, she could bring back her tag team partner Kairi Sane along with her. Kairi has also been out of action due to an injury. Sane's last WWE appearance came in December last year before she was ruled out due to an injury.

Asuka and Kairi Sane could hog the spotlight if they manage to make their return at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both women have been massive names in the women's tag team division and could make their presence felt in the Women's Tag Team Title match.

Asuka and Kairi Sane could be next in line for a tag team title shot following WWE WrestleMania

The Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their coveted titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on Night Two of The Show of Shows. The match is expected to be a fascinating exhibition of the women's division, considering the stars involved. With Valkyria already having a title on her shoulders and the momentum the reigning tag team champions currently have, they are expected to retain their titles at WrestleMania.

Following the highly anticipated match, Asuka and Kairi Sane could confront the champions to announce their arrival and get next in line for a title shot. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

