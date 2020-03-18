Asuka provides update on her WWE commentary future

Asuka says she is willing to call commentary again following her appearance at the announce table on the March 16 episode of WWE RAW.

The Women’s Tag Team Champion received rave reviews on social media for her unique commentary during Rey Mysterio’s victory over Andrade – the only match that took place on this week’s show – and former RAW announcer Renee Young even said she wants her to become a full-time commentator.

Speaking to WWE Japan after Mysterio vs. Andrade, Asuka excitedly revealed that she is happy to return to the announce desk whenever WWE wants her to.

“I did my first commentary, yay! Yes, I did it! Did you see it? I can be a good commentator, too! I can do it as many times as you want. Come get me!”

Asuka’s WWE career in 2020

Asuka lost to Becky Lynch in a RAW Women’s Championship match at the 2020 Royal Rumble, while she was defeated by Shayna Baszler in a six-woman RAW Women’s Championship #1 contender match at Elimination Chamber.

It now looks as though The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Women’s Tag Team titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the near future, possibly at WrestleMania 36.