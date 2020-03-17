Renee Young wants current Champion to become a full-time commentator

Renee can't seem to get enough of this Superstar behind the announce desk.

Young's tweet garnered quite a mixed response from fans.

Renee Young

Tonight, WWE Monday Night RAW emanated from the WWE Performance Center for the first time in the show's decades-long history. One of the bouts saw Andrade taking on former World Champion Rey Mysterio. The veteran scored a huge win over Andrade to the absolute shock of his manager, Zelina Vega.

Interestingly, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka joined the announce team for the match. Soon after the match came to an end, a certain former RAW announcer posted a tweet and stated that Asuka should be on commentary every single week.

Renee Young, who's currently a host on WWE Backstage, seems to have enjoyed every bit of Asuka behind the announce desk and wants more of it. Check out the tweet below:

I want @WWEAsuka on commentary every week. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

The response to Renee's tweet is incredibly mixed. Many dubbed Asuka as being nothing short of an annoyance on the mic and wished that she never sits on the announce chair again, while others wholeheartedly agreed with Renee.

Asuka, who was a babyface for the better part of her WWE run, turned heel months ago along with her tag team partner Kairi Sane. The duo's outbursts in Japanese have managed to garner heel heat from the live audience, and it would be nothing short of interesting to see more of Asuka behind the announce table as we move forward.