Asuka reacts to sacrificing her RAW Women's title to help Kairi Sane

Tonight's episode of RAW was a special one for Kairi Sane, as the former Women's Tag Team Champion bid farewell to the WWE Universe following her appearance. Sane's tag team partner Asuka took on Sasha Banks on tonight's show with the RAW Women's title on the line. The ending to the match saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley engaging in a brawl with Kairi Sane in a backstage area, distracting The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka chose to leave the ring and head towards the backstage area to help her friend, who was now on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Bayley. The official made the 10-count and thus Sasha Banks was declared the RAW Women's Champion, as per the stipulation of the match. Asuka recently took to Twitter and reacted to what happened on RAW:

The question was which to choose. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 28, 2020

Asuka chose to help Kairi Sane instead of continuing her match with Banks

It isn't a secret that Kairi and Asuka share an incredibly special bond, and have been very close to each other ever since Sane left NXT to join forces with Asuka. The duo were managed by former WWE Diva Paige, who declared that Asuka and Sane would become Tag Team Champions very soon. They ended up winning the titles and held on to the belts for 181 days, before losing the same to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania.

Sane got married to her longtime partner earlier this year, and reports started coming out recently in regards to her possible WWE exit. Fans of The Kabuki Warriors would want nothing but to see Asuka exact revenge on Bayley and Banks for what happened tonight on the Red brand. As for Kairi Sane, she has had a very fulfilling career in WWE over the past three years, and the Sportskeeda community wishes nothing but the best to her for this new phase of her life.