WWE RAW Superstar gets married to her longtime partner

Kairi Sane and Asuka

WWE RAW Superstar and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane got married on February 22, 2020. The official announcement was made by the Twitter handle of WWE Japan.

The tweet includes a message sent to the handle by Sane herself. She thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her career, and added that she has tied the knot with her fiance.

Sane didn't name her husband, but revealed that she has been in a long-distance relationship with him for a while now.

She also indicated that she isn't planning to stop wrestling anytime soon, stating that she'll "continue working hard to become a pro-wrestler". Check out the announcement below:

Sane spent around two years in NXT before making her way to the main roster last year. Sane and Asuka formed a team dubbed as "The Kabuki Warriors" on SmackDown Live, with former WWE Diva Paige managing the duo.

They won the Women's Tag Team titles at Hell In A Cell by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and have successfully defended the titles against the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Sportskeeda sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane and her husband!