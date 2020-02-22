Sasha Banks provides update on her ankle injury

Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Sasha Banks recently responded to a fan on Twitter and hinted that she is almost ready to make a return.

Banks originally posted a tweet, heaping praise on the dark match between Apollo Crews and Gran Metalik before tonight's edition of SmackDown Live. The fan responded to the tweet and asked Banks about her ankle. The Boss replied to the fan and hinted that it's at "120%", indicating that she is on the verge of making a return. Check out the tweets below:

The show before the show @WWEApollo vs @WWEGranMetalik was so awesome tonight! It’s one to see #SmackDown — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 22, 2020

At a 120% — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 22, 2020

A short while ago, Banks appeared on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast and stated that she's 100% fit, but needs to be 125% to come back.

If you guys watch Friday Night SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, the evil, un-role model, terrible mother, Lacey Evans tripped me backstage and hurt my ankle. I can barely walk! It's terrible. I'm a person that always wants to be 125%. Right now, I'm just at 100%. So, you guys have to wait.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been on the sideline for around a month now, and was last seen feuding with Lacey Evans on SmackDown Live. Banks and Evans engaged in a heated Twitter war after The Boss took things too far and targeted Evans' daughter on an episode of the Blue brand.

With WrestleMania approaching closer and Banks hinting that she's almost on her way to complete recovery, it would be interesting to see what she ends up doing at The Show of Shows. Banks participated in a Fatal-4-Way Women's Tag Team title match at last year's WrestleMania, losing the belts to The IIconics.