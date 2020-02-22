WWE Hall of Famer explains why Matt Hardy is possibly heading to AEW

Matt Hardy

On the latest edition of "The Jerry Lawler Show", the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the recent segments on Monday Night RAW involving Randy Orton and Matt Hardy. Lawler hinted that he doesn't believe Hardy is going to re-sign with WWE, and cited the Superstar's recent tweet which mentioned the words "Against Every Warning".

It [the tweet] started out as ‘Against Every Warning, I showed up at RAW.’ And the first three words ‘against every warning, were all capitalized. So, if you really look, if you really looked at the tweet. The first three words started with AEW.

I doubt if he’s gonna sign back with WWE. And, you know, I think he’s trying to let everybody know that he may be going to AEW but I’m…I don’t know. I don’t know for sure.

Also read: Becky Lynch makes interesting change to Twitter profile ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Matt Hardy being stretchered out following Orton's vicious attack:

Following Edge's WWE return at the Royal Rumble, Orton targeted the Hall of Famer and brutally attacked him on RAW. He went on to attack Edge's former foe, Hardy, after which the latter bid goodbye to the WWE Universe in a tweet.

Amidst speculation that Hardy was done with WWE, he appeared on this past week's edition of RAW, and was attacked by Orton again.