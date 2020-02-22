Becky Lynch makes interesting change to Twitter profile ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch

A short while ago, WWE confirmed that six female Superstars would take on each other inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake PPV on March 8. Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan will battle inside the unforgiving structure with the winner bagging a shot at WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Lynch recently took to Twitter and made a bunch of amusing changes to her Twitter profile. The Man took several jibes at one of the participants in the #1 contenders match, Shayna Baszler. Check out Lynch's profile here to look at the changes. You can check out the same in the screengrab below:

Lynch's current Twitter profile

"The Man" can't wait to get her hands on Baszler, after her vicious attack on RAW:

Becky's Twitter profile cover now features a picture of Shayna, alongside a sarcastic good luck message for her upcoming match at the Elimination Chamber PPV. Fans of Baszler might have noticed that Lynch took a shot at her nickname 'The Queen of Spades' by referring to her as "kween".

Lynch also changed her profile picture to a visual of Shayna attacking her on Monday Night RAW, and added a new description, in what was another shot at the NXT Superstar.

Baszler had recently attacked Lynch and bit her on the neck in an incredibly disturbing visual. This past week, Lynch vowed revenge on Baszler and added that she would be rooting for the former NXT Women's Champion during her match at Elimination Chamber.