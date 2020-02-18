No.1 Contender's Elimination Chamber match confirmed for RAW Women's Championship

The Man will get to know who her next challenger will be at the Elimination Chamber PPV

Becky Lynch has conquered all challenges that has been put in front of her since WrestleMania 35 and now The Man will get to know who she will face at the Grandest Stage Of Them All this year at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has confirmed that six women will enter the dreaded Elimination Chamber structure for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler, will be the Superstars who will be locked inside the structure.

The involvement of Baszler is an interesting one as this the first time a NXT Superstar will be involved in the Elimination Chamber. The Queen of Spades put The Man on notice last week on RAW when she ambushed Lynch after her title defense against Asuka and went on to bite the RAW Women's Champion causing her to bleed from the back of the neck. The Man has been on the lookout for Baszler ever since.

Another interesting subplot in the match will be the involvement of all three former members of Riott squad, Riott, Morgan and Logan. We have already seen some animosity between the former faction members when a returning Riott attacked Morgan a couple of weeks ago.

Asuka and Natalya will also be hoping for one more shot at the title and Beck Lynch as they have pushed The Man to her limits in their previous attempts.

Whoever wins the Chamber match, Lynch will have her hands full at WrestleMania 36 as all six Superstars are capable of dethroning The Man off her throne.