First look at stage construction of WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Super ShowDown 2020

We're mere days away from WWE's next presentation in Saudi Arabia, the Super ShowDown 2020. A string of matches has already been set up for the show, with both the top titles set to be defended.

The PPV will emanate from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 27 February 2020. This is going to be WWE's first show at the venue.

Here's the first look at the stage construction for WWE Super ShowDown, courtesy HeelByNature. Check out the pictures below:

The ring set-up (Courtesy HeelByNature)

A view of the arena from outside, featuring the ring set-up, as well as what seems to be the entrance stage (Courtesy HeelByNature)

As per HeelByNature, the arena boasts a capacity of 22,000 seats. Last year's Super ShowDown event took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, which holds around three times more seats.

Super ShowDown 2020 will feature two huge Championship bouts, with Brock Lesnar defending his WWE title against the high-flyer Ricochet, and The Fiend taking on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg with the Universal title on the line.

Additionally, a Gauntlet match will be held for the Tuwaiq Trophy, pitting AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, R-Truth and Erick Rowan against each other.