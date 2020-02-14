Paul Heyman blasts John Cena for praising WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman, Lesnar, and Cena

WWE legend John Cena recently took the wrestling world by storm when he made an incredibly bold statement with regards to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Cena stated that Lesnar is the greatest in-ring performer of all time. The comment garnered a huge response from fans as well as several wrestling personalities. Now, Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has responded to Cena's praise of The Beast, and it doesn't look like the former ECW promoter is thrilled in the slightest bit over his comments.

Heyman posted a link to a clip from 2003 on his official Instagram handle's story, which shows Lesnar delivering an F5 to Cena at ringside. He posted the screenshot of the story on his official Twitter handle and said that Lesnar doesn't want Cena's compliments. He then proceeded to wish him a Happy Valentine's Day. Check out the tweet below:

The rivalry between Cena and Lesnar goes way back to 2003. After Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 to win the WWE title, Cena targeted The Beast but failed to win. The two collided again in 2012 following Lesnar's return, with Cena standing tall when all was said and done. Two years later, Lesnar defeated Cena at SummerSlam 2014 in one of the most memorable squashes in WWE history.