Stephanie McMahon says former Champion is excited for a WWE return

Stephanie McMahon

During the WrestleMania 37 press conference in Inglewood, CA earlier this week, WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN and discussed a bunch of topics. Stephanie opened up on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE for WrestleMania 37 in Hollywood next year, and stated that The Baddest Woman On The Planet is very excited to make a return.

In all seriousness, I hope so. I know that she's very excited about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do. When the time is right, she'll be back. I have no doubt about that.

Rousey made her WWE debut back in 2018, when she made an appearance at the end of the Royal Rumble PPV, immediately after Asuka's win. Ronda went on to team up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, in a winning effort.

Over the next year, Ronda became a force to be reckoned with, and held the RAW Women's title for months on end. She lost the title to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35, and hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since.