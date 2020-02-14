Carmella reacts to being called "female Miz" by WWE Hall of Famer

Carmella and The Miz

On last night's episode of WWE Backstage, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and other panelists discussed the upcoming SmackDown Live Women's title match contested between Bayley and Carmella.

Booker had nothing but praise for the latter, and went on to compare her to former WWE Champion The Miz. The former World Champion dubbed Carmella as the "female Miz".

"I look at Carmella and what I see is, she is the female Miz of the Women's division."

The clip featuring Booker's comments was posted on Twitter by a fan, who tagged Carmella in the same. The Former SmackDown Live Women's Champion seemed elated on learning what Booker thinks of her. She said that Booker's stating nothing but facts.

Check out the tweet below:

Carmella came up to the main roster in 2016, after a brief stint in NXT with Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Interestingly, Carmella is the only wrestler out of the three who has managed to keep a spot secure for herself in WWE, four years later.

She became the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank winner in 2017, and went on to successfully cash the briefcase in on Charlotte Flair to win her only SmackDown Live Women's title.

Carmella has an opportunity to become a 2-time Women's Champion, when she squares off against Bayley on the Blue show.