Becky Lynch says former Champion injured herself to avoid facing her

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was among the ones who appeared during the WrestleMania 37 press conference. 'The Man' had a chat with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and gave a hilarious response when asked about the possibility of Ronda Rousey returning for next year's WrestleMania in Hollywood.

Lynch jokingly said that Ronda cut off her finger to avoid having a match with her.

I don’t know. We haven’t seen her. She’s been off crying or doing whatever she is. I think she tried to cut off her own finger to avoid facing me. Is that what happened?! I heard that’s what happened. So I don’t know. We’ll see.

Lynch was referring to the injury Ronda suffered while on the set of FOX’s ‘9-1-1' back in 2019. The Baddest Woman On The Planet held the WWE RAW Women's title for months on end, before dropping it to The Man in the main event of WrestleMania 35 last year. Lynch won the Winner-Take-All Triple Threat match to bag both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and is still holding the RAW belt around ten months later. Ronda took time off immediately after WrestleMania, and there's no word yet in regards to her return date.