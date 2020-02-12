CM Punk gives his honest opinion on Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch

Punk reacts to Baszler biting Lynch

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk made his return to the show on tonight's episode. Punk talked about a bunch of topics, including the controversial segment on Monday Night RAW involving Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Soon after Lynch defeated Asuka to retain her RAW Women's title, Baszler attacked her and bit her in an incredibly disturbing visual. Lynch's neck could be seen covered in blood, and it seems like we are in for a Lynch-Baszler showdown at WrestleMania 36.

Punk shared his views on the segment, and from the looks of it, the former WWE Champion wasn't too thrilled with what happened. He stated that Shayna is a legit bad**s and didn't need to bite Becky to establish herself as one. Punk further said that this spot could have been used further down the line, in a match where Shayna felt that she might lose.

CM Punk on Shayna biting Becky: Said she's a bad ass and didn't really need that. Said it could have been used during a match when Shayna got to a point where she felt like she may not win it. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/msn32kSBHa — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 12, 2020

Also read: SmackDown Superstar is delighted at the idea of The Miz quitting WWE

Punk has been pretty vocal about WWE's current product ever since he was appointed as a special contributor on WWE Backstage. This doesn't mean that Punk has only negative things to say about WWE. He has praised a bunch of WWE storylines and segments in the past, with the most notable one being the dog food angle involving Roman Reigns and King Corbin.