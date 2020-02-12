SmackDown Superstar is delighted at the idea of The Miz quitting WWE

The Miz

As reported previously, former WWE Champion The Miz reacted to WrestleMania 37 going to Hollywood in 2021 and threatened to quit the company if he doesn't headline the 37th edition of The Show of Shows.

The idea of The Miz quitting WWE in the near future isn't something his longtime fans would be thrilled with. But a certain WWE Superstar seemed to be elated at the thought of this possibly happening. Former World Champion and current SmackDown Live Superstar Dolph Ziggler responded to The Miz's Instagram post and hinted that it's about time The A-Lister quits. Check out the post and Ziggler's response below:

Ziggler's response to the idea of The Miz quitting WWE

Ziggler and The Miz have been mainstays in WWE for the past several years. Both Superstars are former World Champions, with Ziggler winning the coveted title on two separate occasions.

The WWE Universe will have to wait for a long while to find out if The Miz headlines The Grandest Stage Of Them All next year. Even if he doesn't, The A-Lister can take pride in the fact that he has headlined the event once in the past. The Miz not only main evented WrestleMania in 2011, but he also defeated John Cena to retain his WWE title to close the show, albeit with a little help from WWE legend The Rock.