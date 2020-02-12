WWE Superstar says he will join AEW in 2025

Ziggler with King Corbin and Bobby Roode

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently did a Q&A on his official Twitter handle, and answered a long string of fan questions.

With a large number of fans jumping on the opportunity to interact with the former World Champion, there were bound to be a few who would attempt to troll him.

One fan asked Ziggler when will he be joining All Elite Wrestling, to which he actually responded, stating that he'll be AEW-bound in 2025.

Check out Ziggler's response below:

2025! — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 11, 2020

In addition to the above exchange, Ziggler answered several questions in regards to his wrestling career, his interests, and other subjects.

AEW presented its very first show back in May 2019. Double Or Nothing was a huge success, courtesy a packed card from top to bottom, an incredily physical bout pitting Cody Rhodes against Dustin Rhodes, and the shocking debut of former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley.

Ever since then, we have seen a bunch of former WWE personalities joining the promotion. WWE veteran Matt Hardy teased recently that he's leaving WWE, and fans have already begun speculating that he'll end up in AEW.

Even though Ziggler was simply dealing with a troll in his own manner, a lot can happen over the course of five years.

Do you see Ziggler jumping ship to AEW somewhere down the line? Sound off!