WWE RAW Superstar says he can't cut a promo

Ricochet and other RAW Superstars on the April 29, 2019 edition of the show

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet recently responded to a fan on Twitter and joked that he can't cut a promo.

The fan had initially responded to another fan who listed a bunch of reasons why WWE should use Mustafa Ali more on TV. The reasons included great character, incredible look, and the fact that Ali is an amazing person in real life.

When the fan in question reacted to the tweet by stating that Ali can't cut a promo, Ricochet chimed in and defended the high-flyer.

Interestingly, Ricochet ended up taking a dig at himself and indicated that he can't cut a promo. Check out the exchange below:

He can't cut a promo — TJ DA Prodigy (@ItsTJtime91) February 10, 2020

Ricochet spent some time down in developmental before making his way to WWE's main roster in 2019. He has been a mainstay there ever since.

The high-flyer has won the WWE United States title on one occasion, and is known for his fast-paced wrestling style. Ricochet has been criticized by fans for his mic-work though.

The WWE Universe is incredibly outspoken and there are many fans who aren't thrilled with Ricochet's speaking skills. It's a rarity though, that a Superstar will acknowledge something like this on a public forum.

Ricochet is all set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WWE Super ShowDown.