Former WWE Champion threatens to quit if he doesn't headline WrestleMania 37

The Most Must-See WWE Champion wants another spotlight

Several WWE Superstars are excited at the aspect of WrestleMania going Hollywood next year, but this former World Champion took it to another level.

The Miz tweeted out a message declaring that he would quit if he didn't wrestle in the main event of Wrestlemania 37.

The A-Lister has over a year to reach his goal and may need even more time, considering the lack of momentum he has heading into WrestleMania 36.

Since his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September 2019, The Miz had not won a singles match until the January 10, 2020 episode of SmackDown on FOX, when he defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Looking back at his World Championship match history, The Miz has not competed for a major title in WWE since the 2017 edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view where he competed against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, John Cena and the eventual winner, Bray Wyatt.

The Miz's only World title reign started in 2010 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. He would go on to WrestleMania 27 where he successfully defended the title against Cena, before losing to him at the next pay-per-view, ending his title reign at 169 days.