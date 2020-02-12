×
Current Champion "calls out" Hollywood Hogan for WrestleMania 37

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 05:27 IST

The excitement for WrestleMania season is got a certain WWE superstar riled up
The excitement for WrestleMania season is got a certain WWE superstar riled up



Days after WrestleMania 37's location was revealed for 2021, a WWE superstar is already proposing a match with a WWE Hall of Famer for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins tagged WWE and Hulk Hogan on Twitter, "suggesting" that Hollywood Rollins take on Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania next year.

As interesting as a match between Hogan and Rollins might be in a video game, both superstars know that's a match that would never happen.

Hogan has not wrestled for WWE since 2006 when he faced Randy Orton at SummerSlam. He would have his final wrestling match in 2012 at a TNA IMPACT Wrestling house show where he teamed with James Storm and Sting to face Bobby Roode, Bully Ray and Kurt Angle.

His last televised match would take place in 2011 when he faced Sting in a singles match for the first time since their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at Halloween Havoc 1999.

Though Rollins has faced older legends like Kane, Sting, The Undertaker & Triple H in various matches, The Beast Slayer probably won't be getting another WWE Legend to wrestle anytime soon.


Published 12 Feb 2020, 05:27 IST
WWE Raw Hulk Hogan Seth Rollins
