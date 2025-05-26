Asuka's streak to end; WWE legend to make surprise return? - 4 challengers for Sol Ruca following NXT Battleground

WWE presented Battleground tonight. The NXT brand hosted the premium live event, which aired on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. This was NXT's first PLE since Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.

Ad

The opening match on the show was arguably the match of the night. Sol Ruca put her coveted NXT Women's North American Championship on the line against Kelani Jordan. The latter was the first woman to ever hold the prestigious belt.

The two put on an incredible bout with numerous mind-blowing sports. Sol Ruca hit a Sasuke Special followed by a Kip Up that wowed fans. Ultimately, she hit a super Sol Snatcher from the top rope to pin Kelani and retain the coveted Women's North American Title.

Ad

Trending

With Sol's victory, what's next? While Kelani could try to step up and challenge Ruca again, a new challenger is more likely. This article will look at a handful of potential opponents for the champion following the Battleground Premium Live Event.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#4. Tatum Paxley has a new attitude on NXT

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tatum Paxley is one of the most gifted performers in NXT. She has absolutely nailed her character, but beyond that, Tatum is great on the microphone, has a standout look, and can deliver in the ring as well as almost anybody.

On a recent episode of NXT, Tatum shocked WWE fans by attempting to blind Thea Hail. She aggressively ripped away at Hail's eyes. When confronted about it, Tatum, clearly unhinged and depressed, expressed frustration over everybody leaving her.

Ad

With this new, more aggressive attitude over losing Shotzi, Gigi Dolin, and even Javier Bernal in recent cuts, Tatum could decide to unleash her anger on Sol. The two would undoubtedly put on a fantastic match if given a chance, and the story of Paxley wanting a title since she lost everything else could make a lot of sense.

#3. Asuka could return to challenge Sol Ruca

Asuka is one of the greatest WWE stars ever. She has held gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The Empress is a multi-time world champion and has held the Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

Ad

Unfortunately, Asuka suffered an injury around a year ago and has been out of action ever since. Fans assumed she would return alongside Kairi Sane, but that did not happen. Instead, she could potentially return on WWE NXT to try to win the one title she's never held on the brand: the Women's North American Championship.

If she were to lose, it would be especially notable. Asuka has never been pinned or made to submit in NXT. She could put over Sol as a major star and give her a rub. Whether Sol makes history by defeating Asuka or The Empress wins the gold, it would be important and capture fans' attention.

Ad

#2. Zaria could shockingly betray Sol and target the title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zaria is a scary WWE Superstar. Her painted face and imposing physique alone should be enough to strike fear into the hearts of her opponents. Still, she has found an unlikely ally in the Women's North American Champion.

The tandem of Zaria and Sol Ruca has proven to be far more interesting than anybody would have expected. On the surface, the pair has nothing in common, but there is clear chemistry between them. Of course, that is a perfect situation that allows WWE to break fans' hearts.

Ad

The powerful Australian could shockingly turn heel and attack Sol. This could then lead to Zaria vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's North American Title. A savage, aggressive Zaria choosing success over her friend would be great.

#1. Mickie James has been around NXT thanks to WWE LFG

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickie James is a pro wrestling legend. Not only has she held titles in WWE, but she was also one of the faces of the Knockouts division in TNA Wrestling. She has made history time and time again.

Recently, James has been working with WWE through Legends & Future Greats. The show is, in many ways, a spin-off of Tough Enough or even the original version of NXT. She served as a coach for the first season but will be replaced by Michelle McCool for season two.

Now that James' LFG duties are over, she could focus on an in-ring return. She could say she's been watching NXT closely thanks to her role on Legends & Future Greats. Mickie could then make it clear that while Sol is great, she wants to test Ruca and see if she can truly hang with a legend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More