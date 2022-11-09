Asuka shares two-word reaction to praise from WWE star after RAW

Asuka reacted to praise from WWE Superstar MVP after her promo last night on RAW.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW. Their title reign was short-lived as they dropped the titles back to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL this past Saturday at Crown Jewel.

The road to Survivor Series officially began last night as the company set up their first WarGames match for the premium live event on November 26th. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bliss will team up with two mystery Superstars to battle Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and one more teammate in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

SKY and Asuka traded words during a promo on RAW and MVP claimed the segment was dope.

The Empress of Tomorrow called IYO "Baka" several times in the promo, which is Japanese for "idiot." Asuka shared a two-word response to the praise from MVP.

MVP endorses Asuka after WWE RAW

Montel Vontavious Porter appears to be a big fan of Asuka and praised the former champion multiple times after last night's WWE RAW.

The 49-year-old currently serves as the manager for Omos but did not accompany the Nigerian Giant to Crown Jewel. On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Braun Strowman hit Porter with several running power slams which resulted in the manager missing Crown Jewel.

Earlier today, MVP sent out a message praising The Empress of Tomorrow on Twitter:

"Asuka. That's all.," tweeted MVP.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss' title reign lasted only five days and disappointed many fans. Time will tell if the duo will be able to capture the titles from Damage CTRL once again down the line.

