Asuka had a tough night at SummerSlam, but it was an opportunity to make history and end two WWE Championship reigns at once. Unfortunately, she failed to put away Bayley.

Thanks to multiple distractions from Sasha Banks, Bayley escaped with the SmackDown Women's Championship. Still, the Empress of Tomorrow had the chance later on in the night to regain the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

All Asuka had to do was put one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the company away, with Bayley in her corner. The odds were stacked against her, for sure, but Asuka finished her run at WWE SummerSlam in shocking fashion.

Asuka captures the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks and Asuka put on an incredible match at SummerSlam. The WWE RAW Women's Championship match may go down as one of the best women's matches of 2020.

Despite no fans in attendance, those participating in the ThunderDome got to witness some absolutely stunning moments. Sasha Banks caught Asuka on the apron with a rolling sunset flip powerbomb, which nearly took Asuka out of the match.

Asuka would later respond with a Bret's Rope implant DDT, hitting it from an insane elevation. Still, it wasn't enough to put Banks away. Eventually, though, after what seemed like minutes of counters with both women looking to lock in their submission finishes, Asuka trapped Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock.

With nowhere to go and Bayley knocked out from an elbow by Asuka earlier in the match, Banks had no option but to tap out. With that, Asuka is now a two-time WWE RAW Women's Champion.