Impact Wrestling News: Austin Aries says he's not a big fan of Pro-Wrestling today

What's the story?

Current Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries has admitted he is not a big fan of wrestling today, saying that the current product is not catered to him.

In case you didn't know

Aries is the current Impact World Champion, and has held several titles in 2018, including the Defiant World Championship, the IPW: UK Championship and the World Series Wrestling Championship.

Calling himself the 'Belt Collector', Aries returned to Impact earlier this year, after spending a year in WWE, where he competed for the Cruiserweight Championship, including a match on the pre-show of WrestleMania 33 against then-champion Neville.

Before this, Aries wrestled for Impact, where he captured the World Championship twice and is a former X-Division, Tag Team and Grand Champion.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on 'Keeping it 100 with Konnan', Aries said how he does not watch a lot of pro-wrestling.

"There was a time that I really loved pro wrestling, but I’m not a pro wrestling junkie, per se... I don’t have a lot of free time with the amount of traveling that I do, but most of pro wrestling isn’t catered to me."

Elaborating, Aries said how it was clear that the current product is aimed at younger audiences and their parents.

"There are a lot of guys that complain to me about the product, but it’s like, well, you are not a kid. It is catered to sell t-shirts and merchandise to kids and their parents. That is why with some of the things that we are doing at Impact Wrestling and other places there are more of a resurgence to more of an adult-orientated version of pro wrestling."

When asked about the leadership of Impact Wrestling, Aries praised the company, describing it as "very collaborative."

I think the thing is with a strong leadership is that you know the guys that need to be managed and the guys that can kind of manage themselves because you know you can’t give everybody equal times

What's next?

It seems Aries is very happy with his return to Impact Wrestling and isn't too interested in returning to WWE.

Impact Wrestling is on Pop TV in the U.S and is on each Thursday at 8pm.

