Austin Theory and 3 other WWE Superstars who've lost the most momentum since WrestleMania 39 

Austin Theory's on-screen credibility has taken a major hit over the last year. However, he isn't the only WWE Superstar who has lost momentum since the last WrestleMania.

When it comes to professional wrestling, twists of fates are more common than a distraction finish. Other than a select few wrestlers at the absolute top, nobody else can claim they have a fixed spot on a stacked roster. A performer could go from being on a fantastic three-month run to fighting for TV time within a span of weeks.

The past year has repeatedly demonstrated this aspect of the business. Numerous WWE wrestlers who headed into WrestleMania 39 while riding a wave of momentum now have very little going for them.

So, let's take a look at four such names whose stocks have taken the biggest hits since the last Road to WrestleMania.

#4. 2x WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

The chances of WWE hitting A-Town on the journey to WrestleMania 40 seem pretty slim right now.

At WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory opened the show by successfully defending the US Championship against John Cena. The fact that Theory not only faced but also beat a 16-time World Champion on the biggest show of the year could've convinced anyone that he was destined for greatness.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old star, his iconic victory didn't translate to a bigger push for him. In fact, he has only slipped down the card since then. Yes, he has been a part of multiple entertaining segments and matches, but the credibility he had during the previous Mania season is nowhere to be found.

It remains to be seen how his alliance with Grayson Waller unfolds as WrestleMania 40 gets closer. That would determine whether Theory will get a singles match at Mania or a multi-man one.

#3. Ricochet

Ricochet has been with WWE for over six years, and the company has yet to fully realize what an exemplary talent they have on the roster.

Despite boasting unreal potential, Ricochet's main roster run hasn't been a clean hit so far. He has had considerable success and accomplished more than a plethora of wrestlers who've ever stepped into the squared circle. Yet, fans have a lingering urge to see The Future of Flight shoot for the sky.

Between Royal Rumble 2023 and WrestleMania 39, Ricochet was in a fun tag team with Braun Strowman. The dynamic duo faced off against Imperium and The Usos on WWE TV. At WrestleMania, the two stole the show in a four-team showcase bout.

In Strowman's absence, Ricochet kept hustling on his own, getting a spot in the Money in the Bank match and a singles showdown against Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, though, he has been pretty much directionless. With WrestleMania 40 barely over a month away, it's unlikely that he'll get his momentum back in time.

#2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is among the superstars who have no heat as the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania gets closer by the day.

When it comes to The Queen of Spades, she has rarely been utilized to her full potential on the main roster. However, last year, it started looking as if WWE was finally ready to book Baszler as an unstoppable force. She headed into The Show of Shows with fellow MMA superstar Ronda Rousey. Together, the duo claimed the Women's Tag Team Championship in dominant fashion.

While their team didn't last long, The Queen of Spades' fans were still hopeful for her push to continue. After all, she was the one who closed the book on Ronda Rousey's WWE story.

Surprisingly, all the heat she had racked up until the summer of 2023 slowly dissipated before the end of the year. It'd take a booking miracle for her to be a viable presence on WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

#1. Omos

The sky was the limit for Omos once fans first saw him as AJ Styles' enforcer/tag-team partner. Today, TV time is no less than a luxury for him.

The Nigerian Giant opened Night Two of WrestleMania as he clashed with Brock Lesnar. The feud was short-lived, but the buildup featured Omos getting the best of The Beast on multiple occasions. While it was no surprise that Lesnar won the eventual match, no one saw what WWE had planned for the seven-foot-three superstar past the spring.

Slowly and steadily, Omos started appearing less and less on TV. He got confined to live events and battle royal-esque matches. Seeing him feud with top superstars became a dream for the Omosapiens.

While WWE could still book him in an attraction match at WrestleMania 40, a month wouldn't be even close to enough for Omos to restore his aura of intimidation.