"What RAW is this?" - Austin Theory on his confusing first WWE experience 

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has revealed that he mistook the first WWE Live Event he attended for a RAW taping.

The current Mr. Money In The Bank first signed for WWE back in 2019. In the following years, he had a stand-out run in NXT which saw him form an alliance with Johnny Gargano. He also briefly featured on the main roster. However, Theory's real success came following his alliance with Vince McMahon, leading to him becoming the youngest United States Champion in WWE history.

Despite having a great deal of success in the company at such a young age, Theory's relationship with WWE goes back even further. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, uploaded to WrestleRant's YouTube channel, he discussed his first WWE Live Event experience. Theory attended a RAW House Show but was confused as he thought he had tickets for a Monday Night RAW taping.

"I actually remember going to a House Show, it was one of the RAW House Shows. I thought it was Monday Night RAW, but I couldn't figure out why it was on like a Thursday at the time. And showed up and I was like, man, what RAW is this?" he said (2;26 - 2:46)

Theory noted that his confusion stemmed from the name "Monday Night RAW', because the RAW Live Event he attended took place on a Thursday.

Austin Theory also shared some details of that RAW House Show

Though it wasn't the Monday NIght RAW taping he had his heart set on, Austin Theory still enjoyed the live event.

In his interview on the WrestleRant YouTube Channel, he elaborated on what the event entailed. He noted that WWE held a steel cage match at the show, and that you never know what could happen at a WWE Live Event.

"I think they had a cage match and everything. But that's the thing about Live Events. Theres no, like I said, set sorta rules. Stuff can happen, anything can happen at a Live Event," he said (2:43 - 2:52)

Austin Theory praised the relaxed, less regulated nature of WWE Live Events. He talked positively about his House Show experiences throughout the interview.

