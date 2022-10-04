"Somebody that helped me improve a lot" - Austin Theory on the WWE Superstars who've helped his career 

Austin Theory has credited veterans Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler with aiding him in his improvement as a WWE Superstar.

Theory has truly risen to prominence in 2022. He represented Vince McMahon against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania and even took a stunner from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. He then went on to emerge victorious from the Money In The Bank Ladder match. However, since the departure of his on-screen mentor McMahon, Theory has fallen into a level of obscurity on Monday Night RAW.

In the time since his main roster call-up, Theory has gotten to work with some of the industry's finest competitors. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, uploaded to WrestleRant's YouTube Channel, he discussed the names of the WWE veterans who have assisted him the most. The young star named the likes of Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler as his most influential colleagues.

"I was doing a lot of house shows with Finn Balor. He's somebody that helped me improve a lot. It's like, each person I get a different learning experience from. With Dolph (Ziggler) I really learned getting the crowd and just taking your time." he said (4:50 - 5:03)

Theory noted that working with Ziggler helped him learn to take his time, and really work the crowd.

What has Austin Theory been up to in the WWE?

Despite being incredibly active in the ring, Austin Theory hasn't exactly been in winning form.

His last televised match was a defeat to Drew McIntyre on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Money in the Bank contract holder got himself disqualified in the contest.

Since his loss on the blue brand, Theory was defeated at two WWE Live Events in North Dakota over the weekend. The first loss saw him go down to Kevin Owens via pinfall. The second saw him team up with The Miz and Seth Rollins in a losing effort against Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens.

What did you think of Austin Theory's comments? Have you been enjoying his work on Monday Night RAW? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

