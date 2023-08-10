Austin Theory to lose his US title on WWE SmackDown? What Triple H may have in store

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is set to feature a championship match, as Austin Theory will put his United States title on the line against Santos Escobar.

The show will also be the fallout edition after SummerSlam 2023. The match between Theory & Escobar was set up after the LWO member won the US title Invitational tournament. Escobar qualified after Rey Mysterio got injured in the finals of the tournament.

Since this show will be the first edition of the blue brand after SummerSlam, many fans expect multiple twists and turns to take place. The question now arises, Could Austin Theory lose his United States Championship on the show?

The potential reason behind this belief is the recent momentum of Escobar. The LWO member also secured a clean victory over Theory on the July 21, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

WWE has announced a United State Championship match on the upcoming SmackDown

Many fans also believe that the company needs to have a title change, as the current reign of Austin Theory has been lackluster and caused fans to lose interest. Despite this, it is likely Theory will retain his Championship and beat Escobar in the US Championship match on an upcoming show.

The WWE loves to swerve, often doing the opposite of what fans are expecting. The company has been following a trend of making the reigns of their current champions longer, so it makes Theory more favorable ahead of his upcoming defense.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the company has in store for the fans as Theory is set to defend his United States Championship

When is Austin Theory expected to lose his United State title?

If Austin Theory retains his title on the upcoming edition of the blue brand, the question remains when Theory would be expected to lose his title. The upcoming premium live event of the company is Payback 2023, which is set to take place on Saturday, September 2nd, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As of right now, Theory is not advertised for the show. However, a potential opponent for him could be AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One hasn't secured any major victories in the company for a while, but always poses a threat as he is one of the greatest superstars of the current generation.

Another name who could potentially dethrone Theory for his championship is Bobby Lashley, who recently formed a faction with The Street Profits.

Overall, the upcoming edition of SmackDown will be a true determining factor in the fate of Austin Theory United States Championship reign.

