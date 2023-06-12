Austin Theory may have met his match in 33-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Superstars Edge, AJ Styles, and even Sheamus are interesting and worthy potential contenders to dethrone Austin Theory. While any one of the veterans relieving Theory off his reign wouldn't hurt his credibility at this point, they can also put over another rising star after a good run with the belt.

Then there are others on the SmackDown roster that are yet to win gold, including Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar, who could use the belt to elevate their position among the wide array of talents. However, Montez Ford ending Theory's reign will undoubtedly mark the former as a strong singles competitor in WWE.

Ford and Theory have already teased a future showdown earlier this year when the Street Profits had issues with the champion. The 33-year-old even competed in the first-ever United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match in February.

Despite a lengthy title reign and wins against legendary names, Theory is seemingly one that fans just don't seem to care so much for. Ford, on the other hand, has a strong fanbase. He is viable and has the potential to be a bankable star in the future.

If Austin Theory is losing the United States Championship in the coming months, Montez Ford should be the one. Perhaps a heel turn and run with the belt, alongside Angelo Dawkins and Bianca Belair, could put the charismatic star on a level Theory has not been able to reach so far.

John Cena legitimately does not believe in the 25-year-old WWE titleholder

One of the youngest superstars on the roster who rose up the ranks quickly, Austin Theory has already added 'beating John Cena at WrestleMania' to his resume. However, not much has come with it evidently, as fans don't seem to care.

John Cena himself, spoke on Busted Open Radio recently, where he revealed that he and Theory had discussed and prepared the shoot promo they cut on WWE RAW. In it, Cena exposed Theory by saying that people don't care about him. This was a reflection of his own feelings, as the veteran explained.

Empathizing with Theory, the 16-time WWE World Champion looked back at the beginning of his own Hall of Fame-worthy career:

“If you track back, and I’ve missed a bunch of times, too. I’ve tried to care. I’ve been too quirky at times. I tried to be funny and failed, but I’m trying. I’m always trying to make you care."

He then explained how his career trajectory changed after he introduced the "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona in WWE. Prior to that, he was not very well-received by fans. His character did not connect.

"That’s been the way since I was doing raps. People would want to hear the lines and then people wouldn’t want to hear the lines. It was like, yeah, you can do your rap thing. I’m just gonna kick the crap out of you in the ring. Fine. That doesn’t matter. What matters is me making them connect and believe because if they believe then maybe they laugh, then they feel sad for me when he kicks the crap out of me.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Austin Theory most recently picked up a victory over Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown to retain the United States Championship. He also narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of Sheamus a few weeks ago.

