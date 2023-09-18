Austin Theory sends five-word message to The Rock following WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory sent a five-word message to The Rock following his return on WWE SmackDown.

Pat McAfee returned to the company this past Friday night on SmackDown but was quickly interrupted by Theory. The former United States Champion mocked McAfee and then took some shots at the crowd in Denver. The Rock's music hit, and he made his way to the ring to an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe.

The Brahma Bull got the entire audience to chant "You're an a**hole!" at Theory and hit him with a Spinebuster. The Great One delivered The People's Elbow to Theory, and then McAfee followed it up with one of his own to end the segment.

Theory took to his Instagram story today to send a five-word message to The Rock following SmackDown. He shared a video of himself interrupting The People's Champion and added the caption, "It's always been My Time."

Theory sends a message on Instagram.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes The Rock helped Austin Theory become a bigger star

Dutch Mantell believes Austin Theory became a bigger star this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Austin Theory has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business as of late. He defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, had a rivalry with Rey Mysterio, and has now had a memorable promo with The Rock.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that the opening segment of WWE SmackDown made Theory look like a star. Mantell is interested to see how the company capitalizes on the momentum from the promo.

"See, this is the type of segment that gets talent over. Now, Austin Theory is over more right now than he was before tonight. He didn't beat nobody but he got a lot of attention. And look at the ring he shared. I call this getting over by osmosis. He's in the ring with Pat McAfee, and then, out of nowhere, The Rock shows up. Now it's getting interesting. So I'm gonna be highly interested to see what this segment did." [From 2:38 - 3:10]

You can watch the full video below:

Theory held his own against one of the greatest talkers the business has ever seen on WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if the company has anything substantial planned for the 26-year-old in the weeks ahead on the blue brand.

Who would you like to see Austin Theory have a rivalry with on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here