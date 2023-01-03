Avatar 2 puts behind Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam within a week with staggering box office numbers

foDirected by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water has blown away Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam with its box office numbers. The American sci-fi film is the highest-grossing film of the post-Covid era and has transcended the success of its first film.

Avatar 2 is the follow-up to the 2009 movie Avatar, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. The lead actors reprised their roles in the sequel, along with new additions such as Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

Speaking of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie, it was first witnessed in theaters on October 3 in Mexico. The hype generated by The People's Champion remained for a while. In seven weeks, the movie earned $388 million globally and was thought to be a hit.

Little did we know that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam was a major setback. He apparently lost money due to the DCEU movie that had allegedly aimed for the $600 million mark. The WWE wrestler has now stepped down from DC as James Gunn has no further plans for him.

While Johnson looks towards an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let us compare his latest film with Avatar 2. The latter has thumped Black Adam in the box office, making up to five times in earnings within just a week. According to reports by koimoi, Avatar 2 has crossed the $1 billion threshold and is approaching 1.5 rapidly.

DC Fans @DCFansUnited Dwayne Johnson sheds a single tear after ‘Avatar 2’ takes 72 hours to blow past ‘Black Adam’ at the global box office wegotthiscovered.com/movies/dwayne-… Dwayne Johnson sheds a single tear after ‘Avatar 2’ takes 72 hours to blow past ‘Black Adam’ at the global box office wegotthiscovered.com/movies/dwayne-… https://t.co/JbX4qvXtg6

Avatar (2009) was close to touching $3 billion worldwide. The highest-grossing film, to this day, ended with $2.97 billion. Could Avatar 2 overtake its predecessor? The numbers suggest that it won't at this rate, and analysis by GFR confirms the statement.

Are rumors of Dwayne Johnson being in Avatar 2 true?

cherry; dilf terminator @cherryreads_ ppl calling tonowari mermaid dwayne johnson is not supposed to be this funny but like ppl calling tonowari mermaid dwayne johnson is not supposed to be this funny but like 😭 https://t.co/eQc0har2o4

The character of Tonowari in Avatar: Way of Water is seldom thought to be the Great One. His Maori tattoos hinted at Dwayne Johnson, and so did his fierce demeanor. Upon its release, Twitter was flooded with questions about the casting, with some believing Johnson made a special appearance.

Tonowari is the Olo’eyktan (leader) of the Metkayina clan of the Na’vi, the clan living at the seaside. He assists the main character (Jake played Sam Worthington) in his mission and teaches him how to adapt to the way of the Metkayina.

Contrary to popular belief, Johnson is not in Avatar 2. Cliff Curtis, a new addition to the cast, played the role of Metkayina's leader. Dwayne Johnson has reacted to the rumors, presumably busy chuckling.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes