Did Black Adam Dwayne Johnson leave DC Films after Henry Cavill lost Superman role?

Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson was recently caught in multiple negative news stories after certain changes happened in DCU, one of them being Henry Cavill losing his role as Superman. Following this, some signs seem to have pointed to The Rock's exit from the company.
A few days ago, it was announced by director James Gunn that Cavill won't be reprising his role as The Man of Steel after initially being cast for the role back in October. The British actor even appeared in Black Adam's post-credit scene to face off with the titular character.
After Cavill lost the Superman role, some fans pointed out that Dwayne Johnson is likely to leave DC after he seemingly unfollowed the official pages of Black Adam and DC Universe on Instagram, which turned out to be false since he never followed them in the first place.
Although things are certainly not looking great for The Rock in the entertainment company, especially after he pushed for Henry Cavill as Superman, Dwayne Johnson looks to be staying with DC for now. However, it's still quite unclear how his character will now fit in after the major changes James Gunn and Peter Safran have made in the upcoming films.
Henry Cavill losing Superman role is not the only problem Dwayne Johnson recently faced with DC
Prior to the British actor's departure, another issue that Black Adam faced was their blockbuster numbers. After a seemingly good opening weekend back in October and initially receiving mixed reviews, it looked like the movie was going to be a success. As it turns out, that may not be the case.
It was previously reported by Variety that the newest DC film was set to lose around $100 million after it only earned less than $400 million at the box office at the moment. The WWE star then shared that the reports were false and the movie was set to earn $52-$72 million.
Following his remarks, it was then reported by Matt Belloni that "several Warner executives" believed that the numbers were fake and were even leaked by The Great One himself.
While Dwayne Johnson may not be having the best time in DC right now, it looks like he still has other film projects and business ventures to keep him occupied. It remains to be seen what will happen to The Brahma Bull with his future in DC films
