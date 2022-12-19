Did Dwayne Johnson ever follow the DC Universe on Instagram?

Safe to say, Dwayne Johnson is not having the best experience with the DC Universe as of late. Negative reports surrounding the movie's revenue have been shared and Henry Cavill has been removed just months after adding him back. Still, it looks like certain things were overlooked by fans.

Black Adam was released back in October and received mixed reviews. Still, most fans were anticipating the movie as it marked the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. Unfortunately, the movie's positive perception did not last long.

As of the moment, Black Adam has a worldwide box office total of $390 million and reportedly needed $600 million to break even. According to Variety, the movie will stall at $400 million and will lose around $50-$100 million since theaters will get to keep around half the sales.

Dwayne then debunked these reports, saying that the reports were false and that the movie was earning $52-$72 million. Not long after, additional reports later shared that the numbers The Brahma Bull shared were quite possibly fake.

The negativity hasn't stopped there, as it was also reported by James Gunn that DCEU will continue without Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman in the future. This came as a shock to many, as The Rock was the one who pushed his return in the first place.

With all of this going on, fans on social media have claimed how the WWE star unfollowed the official pages of Black Adam and the DC Universe on Instagram.

As it turns out, Dwayne Johnson revealed in a tweet that he never followed them in the first place.

Dwayne Johnson shares the importance of Henry Cavill's Superman to Black Adam

Fans were disheartened about the news of Henry Cavill not reprising his role as The Man of Steel, one of the people who must have felt the same way was The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson has shared the lengths he went through just to have the British actor as Superman once again. The former explained how Black Adam wouldn't be a strong character without facing off with Superman himself.

“We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill ... There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

They always said no.

But to

We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.

And fans will always come first. Welcome home.

I’ll see you down the road.

~ #BlackAdam We fought for years to bring you back.They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road. We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road.~ #BlackAdam https://t.co/5HLtxm7a6y

It remains to be seen what the status of Dwayne Johnson and his role as Black Adam in the DCEU will be following these changes.

